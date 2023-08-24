Nations agree on expansion







Agreement on expansion paves the way for dozens of interested candidate nations to make their case for joining the grouping, which has pledged to become a champion of the developing "Global South".



Enlarging BRICS has topped the agenda at a summit taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa's commercial capital. While all BRICS members had publicly expressed support for growing the bloc, there had been divisions among the leaders over how much and how quickly. �Reuters

