Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:54 AM
BRICS leaders weigh expansion criteria with bloc's future in balance

Hegemonism not in China\'s DNA: Xi

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Hegemonism not in China's DNA: XiJOHANNESBURG, Aug 23: The five BRICS nations are open to expanding the club to new members, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday, as it pursues greater clout in shaping the world order.

Calls to enlarge the BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- has dominated the agenda at its three-day summit in Johannesburg and exposed rifts between its members.

China is seeking to rapidly grow the BRICS amid rising competition with the United States but the bloc's other major power, India, is wary of the intentions of its geopolitical rival.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the target of an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, addressed the summit via pre-recorded video.

He blamed sanctions for "seriously" affecting the global economic situation through the "violation of all the basic norms and rules of free trade and economic life".

China threw its weight behind plans to expand the loosely-defined BRICS club of large emerging economies, which is seeking to assert its political and economic clout on the global stage.

In a speech read on his behalf by his Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the start the BRICS summit in South Africa, President Xi Jinping said "hegemonism is not in China's DNA".

He said the talks taking place in Johannesburg were not aimed at "asking countries to take sides, or creating bloc confrontation, rather to expand the architect of peace and development".

"Whatever resistance there may be, BRICS, a positive and stable force for goodwill continue to grow," he said. "We will forge a stronger BRICS strategic partnership, ...actively advance membership expansion", and "help make the international order more just and equitable".

Long-standing divisions re-emerged on the first day of talks on Tuesday, notably voiced by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who said the grouping should not seek to rival the United States and Group of Seven wealthy economies.

"We want to sit at the negotiating table on an equal footing with the European Union, the United States or any other country," Lula said in a social media post on Tuesday. Lula and counterparts Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met for dinner and a mini-retreat on Tuesday evening.

The question of enlarging BRICS has topped the agenda at the summit and exposed the kinds of divergence of vision that have long plagued the grouping.

China and Russia are keen to expand BRICS to give the bloc more global clout. South Africa's Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that his country's stance was similar to China's.

Brazil, meanwhile, is concerned that expanding BRICS will dilute its influence, though it wants to see neighbour Argentina join the bloc.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials. Of them, nearly two dozen have formally asked to be admitted.

While no new members are expected to be admitted to BRICS during the summit, leaders are weighing a framework and criteria for joining, details of which could be included in a joint declaration due to be finalised on Wednesday. BRICS remains a disparate group, ranging from South Africa, a relative minnow which is nonetheless Africa's most developed country, to China, the world's second biggest economy.    �AFP


