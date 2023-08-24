KSA Minister assures Hajj fee reduction







Same time, the Saudi Minister also informed that the Bangladeshis can now perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia even in transit visa. Only the passengers of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas Airlines will avail this facility during their travel.



At a meeting with Bangladesh's State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Affairs Minister made the disclosure.

While briefing after the meeting, Faridul Haque Khan disclosed the information to the media.



He said that the passengers of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Flynas Airlines, two state-owned air carrier of the country, will get transit visa for four days. With the visa, they will be able to perform Umrah and stay there for the short period.



Besides, the duration of Umrah visa has been increased from one month to three months. Bangladeshis can visit the country even with this visa, the State Minister added.



Faridul Haque said that visit of the Saudi Minister will strengthen the ties of the Islamic brotherly nations.



He said that this year, the Bangladeshis had to face sufferings to perform Hajj with higher expenses.



The issue was discussed with the visiting Minister. He assured to decrease the Hajj fees for the Bangladeshis. Same time, other problems the Bangladeshis facing in the country would also be resolved.



While talking after the meeting, Saudi Minister Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Ar-Rabiah said that some 28 lakh Bangladeshis have been playing vital role in the country's development with their hard work. The Saudi government has taken several steps to develop the standard of services in Makkah and Madina.



The pilgrims will get easy Hajj services using the Nusuk Platform. The Saudi government is likely to launch the digital platform in Bangladesh soon. There will be no need of a Mahram for performing Hajj.



All the pilgrims will now be able to travel to any city of the country during their Hajj and Umrah period, he added.



Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Bangladesh Dr Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, Religious Affairs Secretary M A Hamid Jamadder, and Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim were also present at the meeting.



