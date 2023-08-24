Video
No country knows better how to take care of  Rohingyas: Shahriar

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Wednesday no other country knows better than Bangladesh how to take care of Rohingyas.

Ahead of August 25, marking six years since over 700,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar's "ethnic cleaning" to Bangladesh, Shahriar Alam said that the government noticed efforts to "undermine" Bangladesh's steps for Rohingyas, however, no one should obstruct the process of their experimental return to Myanmar before large-scale repatriation.

On this Day in 2017, Myanmar's military began carrying out violent persecution against the Rohingya population in northern Rakhine state.

Grave crimes were committed against the Rohingiays in grss violation of international law. Entire villages were burnt, and hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas were forced to flee into Bangladesh. Over 1.1 million Rohingyas are living in the world's most crowded camps in Cox's Bazar.

The United Nations Security Council has failed to hold Myanmar's generals accountable for crimes against humanity and acts of genocide against the Rohingyas.  

"This trial repatriation is to know the areas of problems before the large-scale repatriation. It will help examine the issues for better designing a regular repatriation initiative. No one should create a barrier," Shahriar told reporters.  

He said the Rohingyas did not say that they do not want to return; rather they always conveyed their desire to return home whenever any foreign dignitaries met them at camps.      

He, however, said that Bangladesh will always uphold its commitment for a "dignified and voluntary" return of the Rohingiyas even if it is trial repatriation.  

Responding to a question, Shahriar Alam said certainly there are challenges; and gun running and drug trafficking incidents increased in the camps while skilled members of the law enforcing agencies were killed and injured.  

"We see conspiracy or undermining our efforts when we tried to take them to Bhasan Char," he said, adding, that even the international media without any hesitation labelled that as a "floating island".

"If someone stayed back in the Cox's Bazar camps due to those people and died �technically if we analyze�we can say it's because of them (who criticized Bhasan Char)," the state minister said, as the government's plan to relocate at least 98,000 Rohingyas could not be possible because of those campaigns.

The Cox's Bazar camp is so crowded that, "even a small fire, small landslide can cause serious casualties. Any disease outbreak can cause massive problems," he said.

The government shifted 30,000 Rohingyas to Bhashan Char who were willing to go there.

Shahriar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelter to the Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds. "We will remain committed as long as they are in Bangladesh."


