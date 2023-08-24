Estonian Prez lauds BD's economic growth







He emphasized a strong desire to enhance friendly relations, especially in the areas of such as trade, investment, climate change, and digital initiatives.



The Estonian president made the remarks while Bangladesh ambassador to Estonia AKM. Shahidul Karim presented his credentials to him at Kadriorg Presidential Palace in Tallinn on Tuesday, according to a message delivered to media in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Ambassador Karim conveyed the warmest regards from Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



The ambassador apprised the Estonian president about economic activities and ongoing development in Bangladesh.



He discussed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision-2041 and her ambition of transforming the country into a 'Smart Bangladesh'.



Earlier, the Bangladesh ambassador received a guard of honour at the President's office.

Ambassador Karim is presently based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and concurrently accredited to Estonia and Iceland.



