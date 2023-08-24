Dengue death toll crosses 500-mark







Hospitals across the country reported 13 new deaths in the latest daily count on Wednesday. Death toll reached 506 with the new ones.



With the new hospitalisations, August has seen 54,597 cases so far, surpassing the previous monthly record of 52,634 in August 2019.

The number of patients hospitalised with the disease increased by 2,070 in this period to 106,429, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 857 and it was 1,213 outside the capital.



The city saw eight deaths and the toll was five in other districts.



On Wednesday morning, 7,825 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,245 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,580 were in the capital.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years. �bdnews24.com



