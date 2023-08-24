KSA to boost ties for development of BD, says Saudi Minister







"The existing bilateral ties between two brotherly Muslim countries - Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh, are getting into a new height day by day," he said adding that his country attaches great importance to boosting relations with Bangladesh in various sectors, including trade and investment.



Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah made these remarks during a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban, according to President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

President Shahabuddin sought more effective initiatives from Saudi government for the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates.



Welcoming the minister at Bangabhaban, the President said Saudi Arabia is a close friend of Bangladesh which always maintains a very good relationship.



Referring to his meeting with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during Hajj occasion, the President expressed hope that he would visit Bangladesh soon.



Dr Tawfiq held meetings with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Religion Md Faridul Haque Khan on Wednesday at State Guest House Padma and Bangladesh Secretariat.



"We see many opportunities. We want to make our ties stronger. Sky is the limit, and the ties are already very strong. We have a lot of opportunities," he told reporters after meeting State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.



Dr Tawfiq said the two countries have good cooperation in the area of investment, and that the Saudi minister for Investment will be visiting Bangladesh soon to further promote investments in Bangladesh.



Dr Tawfiq appreciated development programmes of Bangladesh and congratulated the government and people of Bangladesh for graduating to a developing nation from a less-developed country.



Expressing satisfaction over the Saudi government's humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya refugees of Myanmar in Bangladesh, President Shahabuddin hoped that Saudi Arabia would play a stronger role in different international forums for the safe and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas.



President Shahabuddin said Saudi Arabia is one of Bangladesh's manpower export destinations.



Bangladeshi skilled and unskilled manpower working in Saudi Arabia, contributing to infrastructure and economic development of the two countries.



He expressed the hope that the Saudi government will take more effective initiatives for the welfare of Bangladeshis working in Saudi Arabia.



Referring to his meeting with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the Hajj, the President expressed hope that the Crown Prince would visit Bangladesh soon.



"I am truly impressed with the development that Bangladesh is witnessing," Dr Tawfiq said, adding, that Bangladesh is a fast growing economy in South Asia and that his country is aware of Bangladesh's 2041 goals.



Dr Tawfiq said that Saudi Arabia is hosting nearly three million Bangladeshis, the largest expatriate community in the KSA.



"We are here to facilitate Bangladeshis to come and visit Makkah and Madinah. We made so many changes," he said.



Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh always stood by Saudi Arabia on strategic issues. "We are working together on many fronts."



He said there are some significant positive changes in Hajj management, making it almost hassle-free, and that Bangladesh is also grateful to Saudi Arabia for hosting nearly three million Bangladeshis.



"We hope that we can continue to help the KSA by sending hard-working human resources," said the state minister.



Shahriar Alam said they discussed business cooperation and ways to showcase Bangladesh in a greater way in the KSA.



State Minister for Religion Md Faridul Haque Khan, secretaries of the President and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Duhailan were present in all the meetings.



