Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:53 AM
Youth gets life term for rape

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Tribunal  on Wednesday  sentenced a young man to life term imprisonment for kidnapping and raping  a female student of BAF Shaheen School and College.

Judge Sabera Sultana Khanam of Dhaka Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 handed down the verdict in presence of the accused, Mahmud Sohel.

 The case statement is that the accused Mahmud Sohel used to  entice the schoolgirl to develop a relation with him on her way to and from the school. On October 17 in 2012, when the student was returning to her residence from school, the youth kidnapped her and raped her. In this connection the victim's father filed a case with the Cantonment Police Station on  October 18 in 2012. After an investigation,  Sub Inspector Munshi Shahidul Islam Cantonment Police  submitted charge sheet accusing Mahmud Sohel  on December 8 in 2012.


