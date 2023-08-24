Shaon gets back missing painting of Humayun Ahmed





The missing painting of late legendary litterateur, popular playwright and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed was returned to his family on Tuesday.



Barrister Hamidul Mishbah, Advocate, Supreme Court, confirmed the matter to the media and said, "Designated officials of the CMM Court has handed over the watercolour painting on August 22, 2023.





Shaon said, "We have found the missing watercolour painting and feel that justice has been done through Court's intervention. Getting the accused persons convicted was not our intention, our intention was to rescue and secure the missing artwork created by late Humayun Ahmed." "We are grateful to the Honourable Court, PBI officials and the team of lawyers," she added.



One of the paintings created by Humayun Ahmed was missing for about 10 years. Humayun Ahmed was living in the USA to undergo medical treatment before his death. During that time, the late author, while spending time with his young son Nishat Humayun created 24 watercolour paintings.



Later, upon receiving request from a then New York based couple Biswajit Saha and Ruma Chowdhury the series of paintings were allowed by Humayun Ahmed and his wife Meher Afroz Shaon for display at a Book Fair in the USA, under the condition that the paintings will be returned to the author's family in Bangladesh once the exhibition is completed.



After the tragic passing of the late author Humayun Ahmed, his family members repeatedly contacted Biswajit Saha and Ruma Chowdhury to return the paintings. Finally, in 2013 Ruma Chowdhury returned the painting to the late author's mother Ayesha Foiz, but some of the paintings out of 24 were still missing.



All of a sudden in 2021 one of the paintings out of the missing ones appeared for display in an exhibition in Cumilla, which sparked curiosity among everyone including the late author's fans and family members.



Later, Meher Afroz Shaon, wife of the late author, filed a complaint to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court, Dhaka, seeking to recover the missing painting. The CMM Court assigned the matter to PBI for conducting investigation. PBI officers recovered the painting from Cumilla and submitted them to the custody of the CMM Court.



