4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested
Huge fake notes printing materials seized
Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 57
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four members of a counterfeiters' gang, including its mastermind, from different areas of the city.
"Acting on a tip-off, members of RAB Detective Branch conducted drives in the city's Demra, Sabujbagh and Khilgaon areas and arrested the fake currency note makers on Tuesday night," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of the RAB, during a press conference held at Kawran Bazar RAB Media centre on Wednesday.