4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four members of a counterfeiters' gang, including its mastermind, from different areas of the city."Acting on a tip-off, members of RAB Detective Branch conducted drives in the city's Demra, Sabujbagh and Khilgaon areas and arrested the fake currency note makers on Tuesday night," said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of the RAB, during a press conference held at Kawran Bazar RAB Media centre on Wednesday.The arrested were identified as mastermind Mohammad Aminul Haque alias Dulal, 43, Abdur Razzaque Alias Dider, 30, Md Sujon Ali, 40, and Md Shakibul Hasan, 21, he added.