Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Country's North and North-Eastern parts are likely to inundated again as major rivers in  the regions are likely to rise rapidly in next 24 hours. The meteorological agencies forecast that there are chances of extremely heavy rainfall in upstream India.

As a result, the low-lying areas including Charlands are likely to be inundated in some North and North-Eastern districts. According to meteorological experts, country's northern region will face moderate flooding, but there is no risk of major flooding. The nature may change anytime as it is unpredictable and flash floods and heavy rains may occur anytime because of climate change.

Meanwhile, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Wednesday said that there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the northern and adjoining upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 48 hours.

Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of BWDB and also in-charge FFWC, said that all the major rivers in the North and North-Eastern regions of the country are in risingand that the trend may continue in next 48 hours. Quoting meteorological agencies report, he said that water of the Teesta river at Kaunia point may flow close to its danger level in next 24 hours.

Due to heavy rainfalls in  upstream India as predicted, the Teesta, Dharla, Dudkumar, Upper Karatoa, Upper Atrai, Kulikh, Tangon and Punarbhaba rivers in the northern regions of the country may rise rapidly in next 48 hours, he added.

However, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna was steady and it may continue in next 24 hours, while the Ganges-Padma was receding and trend may continue in  next 48 hours.

According to Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), there are chances of light to moderate widespread heavy rainfall across the Sub-Himalayan region in next 48 hours.

"Isolated heavy rainfall was very likely across West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal and Arunachal Pradesh, which will continue 48 hours," the IMD bulletin said on Wednesday.

However, Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places across the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Khulna division with moderately heavy to very heavy rains  at places across the country", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth gets life term for rape
Shaon gets back missing painting of Humayun Ahmed
4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested
N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  
BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city
AL leaders think they own BD, not the people: Fakhrul
Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader
DU observes Black Day


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft