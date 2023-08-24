N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  







As a result, the low-lying areas including Charlands are likely to be inundated in some North and North-Eastern districts. According to meteorological experts, country's northern region will face moderate flooding, but there is no risk of major flooding. The nature may change anytime as it is unpredictable and flash floods and heavy rains may occur anytime because of climate change.



Meanwhile, Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Wednesday said that there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the northern and adjoining upstream parts of Bangladesh in next 48 hours.

Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of BWDB and also in-charge FFWC, said that all the major rivers in the North and North-Eastern regions of the country are in risingand that the trend may continue in next 48 hours. Quoting meteorological agencies report, he said that water of the Teesta river at Kaunia point may flow close to its danger level in next 24 hours.



Due to heavy rainfalls in upstream India as predicted, the Teesta, Dharla, Dudkumar, Upper Karatoa, Upper Atrai, Kulikh, Tangon and Punarbhaba rivers in the northern regions of the country may rise rapidly in next 48 hours, he added.



However, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna was steady and it may continue in next 24 hours, while the Ganges-Padma was receding and trend may continue in next 48 hours.



According to Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), there are chances of light to moderate widespread heavy rainfall across the Sub-Himalayan region in next 48 hours.



"Isolated heavy rainfall was very likely across West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Himachal and Arunachal Pradesh, which will continue 48 hours," the IMD bulletin said on Wednesday.



However, Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places across the country.



"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places in Khulna division with moderately heavy to very heavy rains at places across the country", said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours.



