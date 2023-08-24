BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city





The two-day 10th bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States of America is being held in the city.



The aim of this dialogue on August 23-24 is to create an opportunity for holding wide-ranging discussions on military cooperation between the two countries, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday.





The Bilateral Defence Dialogue (BDD) between Bangladesh and US started with a joint declaration on the 1st BD-USA Security Dialogue in 2012. Since then, every year, the BDD takes place alternately in Bangladesh and USA.



In previous dialogue, the Bangladesh delegation was led by Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General, Directorate of Operations and Plan, Armed Forces Division and the United States delegation by Brig Gen Thomas J James, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy, US Indo-Pacific Command.



Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman paid a curtsey call on the United States delegation.

