Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


The two-day 10th bilateral defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States of America is being held in the city.

The aim of this dialogue on August 23-24 is to create an opportunity for holding wide-ranging discussions on military cooperation between the two countries, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) on Wednesday.
The 9th Defence Dialogue between Bangladesh and the United States of America was held in USA in 2022.

The Bilateral Defence Dialogue (BDD) between Bangladesh and US started with a joint declaration on the 1st BD-USA Security Dialogue in 2012. Since then, every year, the BDD takes place alternately in Bangladesh and USA.

In previous dialogue, the Bangladesh delegation was led by Brig Gen Husain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Director General, Directorate of Operations and Plan, Armed Forces Division and the United States delegation by Brig Gen Thomas J James, Director of Strategic Planning and Policy, US Indo-Pacific Command.

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-uz-Zaman paid a curtsey call on the United States delegation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth gets life term for rape
Shaon gets back missing painting of Humayun Ahmed
4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested
N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  
BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city
AL leaders think they own BD, not the people: Fakhrul
Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader
DU observes Black Day


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft