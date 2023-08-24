Video
AL leaders think they own BD, not the people: Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Wednesday that Awami League leaders and workers think they are the sole owners of Bangladesh, not the people.

He said it at a discussion meeting at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) titled "Protection of Constitutional, Fundamental and Human Rights of Citizens" organised by the Gono Odhikar Parishad led by Nurul Haque Nur.
"A big restructuring is needed through a movement to get out of this reality. But without a tsunami-like mass upheaval we cannot not achieve the shakeup." he added.
 
Fakhrul said that they united most opposition parties to carry out the movement for the restoration of democracy and people's rights and added, "Political parties alone are not enough to restore democracy in the country, we have to unite people to achieve the objective."  He called upon the youth to come forward to strengthen the movement for restoration of democracy.

Fakhrul said, "The constitutional and human rights of the people are being snatched, but we don't see a protest against it at Dhaka University or at other universities and they're not taking to the streets." "It hurts me a lot when I see the youths and students of the universities do not take to the streets and raise their voice when their fellow female student has been harassed," Fakhrul added.

Even in the 90s, he said, the students played a role in creating the mass uprising and they led the movement against HM Ershad. "Unfortunately, we now don't see such young people and students in  the frontline." He said BNP's only goal is to restore people's elected government and parliament by defeating  Awami League in a fair and participatory election.


