Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP founder and military dictator Ziaur Rahman had planted the poisonous tree of communal politics and militancy in Bangladesh.

"Conscientious people of the country are ashamed seeing the falsehood that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making over militancy and terrorism," he said in a statement. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul stated that the government staged a drama over militants to attract India and the western world, and this statement was nothing but the BNP's mockery with the country's people.

"It is normal that the efforts to prevent militancy would seem like a drama to them (BNP) as the network of militant organisations is being operated in the country with support from BNP. With assistance, direct support and patronage of BNP, radical-communal politics, terrorism and militancy emerged in this country," he said.

During the BNP-Jamaat regime, the AL general secretary said, Bangladesh turned into a sanctuary of terrorism and militancy. The entire Bangladesh was shaken by the terrible acts of notorious militant leaders Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqur Rahman Bangla Bhai, he said, adding that the then BNP leaders claimed that Bangla Bhai was the creation of media.

But, Quader said, later it became clear and was proved like daylight that Bangla Bhai emerged and militant organisations flourished under the patronage of the BNP's top leadership and direct supervision of the then administration and law enforcing agencies. Militant forces of Bangla Bhai carried out armed showdown at broad daylight in Rajshahi with the support from administration, he said.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth gets life term for rape
Shaon gets back missing painting of Humayun Ahmed
4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested
N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  
BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city
AL leaders think they own BD, not the people: Fakhrul
Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader
DU observes Black Day


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft