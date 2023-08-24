Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader







"Conscientious people of the country are ashamed seeing the falsehood that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is making over militancy and terrorism," he said in a statement. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul stated that the government staged a drama over militants to attract India and the western world, and this statement was nothing but the BNP's mockery with the country's people.



"It is normal that the efforts to prevent militancy would seem like a drama to them (BNP) as the network of militant organisations is being operated in the country with support from BNP. With assistance, direct support and patronage of BNP, radical-communal politics, terrorism and militancy emerged in this country," he said.

During the BNP-Jamaat regime, the AL general secretary said, Bangladesh turned into a sanctuary of terrorism and militancy. The entire Bangladesh was shaken by the terrible acts of notorious militant leaders Shaykh Abdur Rahman and Siddiqur Rahman Bangla Bhai, he said, adding that the then BNP leaders claimed that Bangla Bhai was the creation of media.



But, Quader said, later it became clear and was proved like daylight that Bangla Bhai emerged and militant organisations flourished under the patronage of the BNP's top leadership and direct supervision of the then administration and law enforcing agencies. Militant forces of Bangla Bhai carried out armed showdown at broad daylight in Rajshahi with the support from administration, he said. �BSS

