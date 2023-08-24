DU observes Black Day







The Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday observed Black Day in protest against assault on teachers and students of the university by army personnel on this day in 2007.A discussion was held at the university's TSC Auditorium to observe the day.In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "The caretaker government supported by the army, got engaged in a deep conspiracy against the great Liberation War at that time."It was unconstitutional and undemocratic, he said, adding, that the teachers and students to tackled the situation with great risks.He hoped that teachers, students, officials and employees of the university would play their due role in future to resist the rise of all evil forces against the constitution.DU Pro VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad, ProVC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, spoke, among others.Prof Anwar Hossain, a victim of the incident, was present.On August 20, 2007, students protested against law enforcers' assault on some students and teachers on the university playground. The protest continued till August 23.Teachers, officials and staff of the university wore black badges in remembrance of the unprecedented violence.