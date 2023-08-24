Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU observes Black Day

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) on Wednesday observed Black Day in protest against assault on teachers and students of the university by army personnel on this day in 2007.

A discussion was held at the university's TSC Auditorium to observe the day.

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman said, "The caretaker government supported by the army, got engaged in a deep conspiracy against the great Liberation War at that time."

It was unconstitutional and undemocratic, he said, adding, that the teachers and students to tackled the situation with great risks.

He hoped that teachers, students, officials and employees of the university would play their due  role in future to resist the rise of all evil forces against the constitution.

DU Pro VC (Admin) Prof Muhammad Samad,  ProVC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal and Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, spoke, among others.

Prof Anwar Hossain, a victim of the incident, was  present.

On August 20, 2007, students protested against law enforcers' assault on some students and teachers on the university playground. The protest continued till August 23.

Teachers, officials and staff of the university wore black badges in remembrance of the unprecedented violence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Youth gets life term for rape
Shaon gets back missing painting of Humayun Ahmed
4 members of counterfeiters’ gang arrested
N-NE regions’ low-lying areas may be flooded as rivers swell  
BD-US Bilateral Defence Dialogue began in city
AL leaders think they own BD, not the people: Fakhrul
Zia planted poisonous tree of communal politics: Quader
DU observes Black Day


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft