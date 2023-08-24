Video
CMCH Burn Unit construction works likely to begin in Dec

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Nurul Amin



CHATTOGRAM, Aug 23: The construction works of the international standard and modern 150-bed specialised burn unit is expected to begin in December in Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

"We have been trying to begin the construction works of the project within this year," said Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, Director of CMCH.

He also said that a team of Chinese experts had been surveying the site selected for construction of the project.

Meanwhile, Development Project Proposal (DPP) has already been completed and it will be submitted for approval to the Planning Commission within a week, Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan said. He said, the Chinese experts have been working relentlessly for beginning the construction works as soon as possible.

Earlier an agreement between the Chinese Government and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh was signed in this connection. The lands selected by the visiting Chinese team have already been cleared which was occupied by the people illegally. "Over an area of 36,000 square feet of land should be handed over to the Chinese team," he said.

"The Chinese government is interested to construct the specialised burn unit of a six-storey building of 96,000 square feet having 16000 square feet in each floor," Shamim Ahsan said. The unit will contain 10 ICU and 25 HDU.

The specialised burn unit will be used as a referral hospital for four crore people of the Chattogram Division for burn and plastic surgery.

The proposed specialised unit is expected to facilitate the treatment of burn patients from nine districts of Chattogram Division, which is home to some four crore people. Currently, they largely depend on the 26-bed burn unit of the CMCH. The specialised burn unit will have infection control measures, dedicated operation theatres and ICUs, which, in conjunction, will be able to provide international-quality services.

According to the DPP, China will be providing 118 million yuan (around Tk180 crore) and Bangladesh government allocated Tk 51.22 crore for the project.

The proposal also seeks approval of 1,065 manpower for a self-contained 150-bed unit with advanced treatment facilities for burn victims on 3,500 square metres of land of the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The proposal has already been sent to the health directorate for approval. As per the contract, the project duration is 22 months.

The manpower list includes 2 chief consultants, 10 senior consultants, 87 consultants, 1 assistant director, 4 resident surgeons, 9 registrars, 18 assistant registrars, 110 assistant surgeons, and 310 Nurses. There will also be 4 second class, 92 third class, and 418 fourth class employees.


