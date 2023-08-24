Juba Mahila League leader Mishu remanded







Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the order after hearing on police report.



Sub Inspector Jahurul Islam of Savar Model Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Mishu before the court with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.

Mehnaz, 35, joint general secretary of the Dhaka north unit of Juba Mahila League, was arrested from her Savar home on August 19 after the victim's mother filed a complaint with Savar Model Police Station against Mishu, her husband Atikur Rahman Atik, and six-seven unnamed people.



Meanwhile, the central committee of Bangladesh Juba Mahila League suspended Mishu from the party following the incident saying that she was involved in activities against the party discipline.

According to the case statement, Mehnaz brought the girl from her poor mother and kept her at her house, promising that she would bear the living and educational costs of the girl.



On July 25, Mehnaz and the other accused tried to force the student into immoral activities after they forcefully stripped her and took photographs of her. When the girl refused to do as they demanded, they fed her drugs and threw her off the rooftop of their five-storey building.



