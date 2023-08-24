Video
Home Back Page

Stripping Schoolgirl

Juba Mahila League leader Mishu remanded

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Mehnaz Tabassum Mishu, Juba Mahila League leader of Dhaka District, was placed on a three-day remand by a Dhaka court on Wednesday in a case filed over stripping a 15-year-old schoolgirl and throwing her off a five-storey rooftop in Savar.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Begum passed the order after hearing on police report.

Sub Inspector Jahurul Islam of Savar Model Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced Mishu before the court  with a prayer to grant a seven-day remand.

Mehnaz, 35, joint general secretary of the Dhaka north unit of Juba Mahila League, was arrested from her Savar home  on August 19  after the victim's mother filed a complaint with Savar Model Police Station against Mishu, her husband Atikur Rahman Atik, and six-seven unnamed people.

Meanwhile, the central committee of Bangladesh Juba Mahila League suspended Mishu from the party following the incident saying that she was involved in activities against the party discipline.
According to the case statement, Mehnaz brought the girl from her poor mother and kept her at her house, promising that she would bear the living and educational costs of the girl.

On July 25, Mehnaz and the other accused tried to force the student into immoral activities after they forcefully stripped her and took photographs of her. When the girl refused to do as they demanded, they fed her drugs and threw her off the rooftop of their five-storey building.


