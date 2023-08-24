Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

23 C-19 cases reported

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Bangladesh has recorded 23 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,230.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 1,332 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent. Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 19.

Another 40 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,632.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.
 
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
23 C-19 cases reported
Dr Hasan teaches at DU despite busy life
JU journos protest assault on newsman
BNP’s heart burns when militants get arrested: Hasan
Seminar on Remote Sensing in Water Resources held at JU
Wards to be marked ‘red’ if more than 10 dengue cases reported in a week: Taposh
Ivy Rahman’s 19th death anniv today
2 fugitive war crimes accused arrested in Satkhira


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft