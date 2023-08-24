Dr Hasan teaches at DU despite busy life

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud is taking classes at Dhaka University (DU) amid his busy schedule of discharging political and state duties along with working for his own constituency.



Hasan, who did his PhD. in Environmental Chemi-stry at Limburg University, Belgium and was awarded the "Certificate of Honourable Mention" by Green Cross International", an environmentalist organization, in 2015 for his strong role in global climate change, is taking classes on earth biosphere climate at the honours level at the Department of Oceano-graphy of DU as a part-time teacher. �BSS



