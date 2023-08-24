JU journos protest assault on newsman







Over 25 JU-based journalists took part in the protest at the road adjacent to the university's central Shaheed Minar at about 1:00pm to demand justice for the incident.



Addressing the human chain, JU correspondent of the Daily Ittefaq Arifuzzaman Uzzal said, "Assault on journalists are increasing now a days due to authorities' attempt to grant impunity or delay justice, indicating a deliberate intention to silence journalists' voices. We demand justice for the heinous incident."

Expressing solidarity with the protest, JU chapter Chhatra Union Organising Secretary Alif Mahmud said, "The campus based journalists always played a strong role against Chhatra League's misdeeds, ganaroom and guestroom culture. For this reason, the journalists have now become targets of the Chhatra League."



Several teachers and progressive students at the university also expressed solidarity with the demand at the human chain.

