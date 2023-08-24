BNP’s heart burns when militants get arrested: Hasan







"I would like to ask that why they suffer from heartburning when action is taken against militants," he said while replying to a query at the seminar room of Press Information Department (PID) at secretariat here.



Earlier, the minister uncovered two books named 'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Theke Jatir Pita' a collection of photographs of Mohammad Nasimul Kamal and 'Rokthatho Magura: Prekkhit Muktijuddha' written by Freedom Fighter Shamsun Nahar.

Principal information officer Md Shahenur Mia, senior deputy information Khaldea Begum and publisher Abu Hashem were also present.



Criticising a comment of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the information minister said the BNP secretary general as same as his party's chairman Begum Khaleda Zia doesn't find any militant in the country.



Mirza Fakhrul speaks in the same language of Khaleda Zia. Their comments have proved that BNP is the main patron of militants, said Dr Hasan. �BSS



Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said BNP leaders suffer from heartburning when law enforcers arrest militants or take any action against them."I would like to ask that why they suffer from heartburning when action is taken against militants," he said while replying to a query at the seminar room of Press Information Department (PID) at secretariat here.Earlier, the minister uncovered two books named 'Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Theke Jatir Pita' a collection of photographs of Mohammad Nasimul Kamal and 'Rokthatho Magura: Prekkhit Muktijuddha' written by Freedom Fighter Shamsun Nahar.Principal information officer Md Shahenur Mia, senior deputy information Khaldea Begum and publisher Abu Hashem were also present.Criticising a comment of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the information minister said the BNP secretary general as same as his party's chairman Begum Khaleda Zia doesn't find any militant in the country.Mirza Fakhrul speaks in the same language of Khaleda Zia. Their comments have proved that BNP is the main patron of militants, said Dr Hasan. �BSS