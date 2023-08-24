Seminar on Remote Sensing in Water Resources held at JU







Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS of Jahangirnagar University organised the seminar at 2:30pm at the Senate Hall of the university.



University Grants Commission Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Muhammed Alamgir addressed the session as the chief guest while JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mostafa Feeroz and Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Director Prof Sheikh Tawhidul Islam, were present, among others.

A training seminar titled 'Mainstreaming Satellite Remote Sensing in Water Resources and Hydroclimate Disaster Management' was held on Wednesday.Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS of Jahangirnagar University organised the seminar at 2:30pm at the Senate Hall of the university.University Grants Commission Chairman (Additional Charge) Prof Muhammed Alamgir addressed the session as the chief guest while JU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, Pro VC (Academic) Prof Mostafa Feeroz and Institute of Remote Sensing and GIS Director Prof Sheikh Tawhidul Islam, were present, among others.