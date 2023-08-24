

Wards to be marked ‘red’ if more than 10 dengue cases reported in a week: Taposh



Then a daylong special combing operation will be conducted in the 'red marked' ward, he said.



The DSCC mayor said this while inspecting a special cleanliness and destruction of Aedes mosquitoes' breeding grounds programme in Dhaka University Library adjacent area. The mayor said, "From next Saturday, we are taking another special drive which is ward-based. We are going to declare those wards red-marked where more than 10 patients in a week will be detected."

At that time, he urged the residents and the owners of buildings and establishments of those wards (red-marked) to keep their surroundings clean.



Announcing the special drive in wards 5, 22, 53 and 60 next Saturday, Taposh said, "We have found more than 10 patients in these four wards in the last one week. We will conduct the special drive in these four wards on Saturday."



"We think we can control the Aedes mosquito completely this way. For this, locals have to be fully involved. Then our programme will be more successful," the mayor added. �UNB

