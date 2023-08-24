

Ivy Rahman’s 19th death anniv today



Ivy Rahaman, also former president of Bangladesh Mahila Samity, received grievous injuries during a grisly grenade attack on an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue in the city on August 21 in 2004 during the BNP-Jammat alliance government and succumbed to her injuries on August 24.



To mark the day, different political and socio-cultural organizations, including Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies have chalked out elaborate programmes. �BSS

