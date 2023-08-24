Uncertainty reigns over Rohingyas’repatriation  







This high-level meeting is taking place after the much-talked about Chinese-backed pilot project to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Rakhine State has failed to make any breakthroughs until now. In last April, China held tripartite talks in Kunming with Bangladesh government and Myanmar junta officials on starting the repatriation process.



Sources from Bangladesh government said that the first batch of 1,140 Rohingya refugees were supposed to be sent back to Myanmar at an unspecified date and a total of 6,000 will be repatriated by the end of this year.

But not a single Rohingya refugee has been able to reach home until today.



There are varied reasons and challenges stand in the way of Rohingya repatriation. First of all, in last May 5, Bangladesh officials in coordination with Myanmar junta authorities took a delegation of 20 Rohingya refugees to Rakhine State to visit resettlement camps. But Rohingya delegation has not shown an iota of interest in returning to their country pointing to the facts that conditions in Rakhine have not been conducive for their safe return.



The Western countries, United Nations, Human Rights Watch and other organizations have expressed similar views saying that Rohingyas would face serious risks to their lives and liberty in Rakhine.



As a result, Rohingya repatriation has been thrown into jeopardy.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh already overburdened with an estimated one million Rohingya refugees has been struggling to feed them. There has also been security threat from the sprawling refugee camps not only for Bangladesh but also for the region as a whole.



Rohingya crisis has been exacerbated now with global focus largely shifting to the displaced Ukrainians following Russian invasion into Ukraine. Resultantly, international support for the Rohingya refugees is diminishing.



For instance, from early June this year, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced a reduction in aid for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, lowering the monthly assistance from $ 10 to $ 8 per person. As per some sources, there is an urgent requirement of around $50 million to meet the ration needs for Rohingya refugees.



However, UNHCR and its partners have appealed for $ 876 million for this year citing reasons that nearly half of the Rohingya families are not receiving an adequate diet due to reduced rations that leads to widespread malnutrition, particularly among women and children.



Sadly, only 28 percent of the required funding for Rohingyas has been received so far.



We hope that Hasina- Xi Jinping meeting would bring about some positive results for Rohingyas mainly in terms of their smooth repatriation to Myanmar.



