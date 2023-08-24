

Sukuk bonds: An emerging investment avenue



Sukuk is a mode of asset-based Islamic investment-which will be simplified through an example.



Suppose the government wants to implement a project on a total of 500 acres of land at Savar, near the capital city of Dhaka. The project comprises a medical college, nursing college and medical university with a world-class hospital complex.

And in this case, the project cost is fixed at BDT100 billion. To implement this project, a fund of BDT 100 billion will be raised under the control and supervision of the Ministry of Health through Islamic Sukuk.



The primary aims and objectives of this project will be to create skilled and qualified manpower through education and training like doctors, nurses, medical technologists etc. with a view to earning foreign currency by exporting the manpower abroad and secondary aim is to improve the quality of healthcare sector in the country. One of the objectives of this project is to gain the reputation of the health sector by increasing the quality of services and reducing out-bound patients in the medical sector. As said earlier, the project area is 500 acres of land, the total project cost is BDT 100 billion and the implementation time is three years and within five years from the commencement of land acquisition and other works, formation of authorities, provision of finance and infrastructure construction activities, return to be added to the national economy.



In the process of implementation of the project, first an authority may be formed called Special- Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and initial operations to be commenced with Mercantile Bank, Islamic Bank and SCB as associate financial institutions. A contract is to be executed between the Ministry of Public Health and the SPV. The total cost of implementation of the project including 500 acres of land is fixed at Tk 100 billion. SPV and the three associate banks have decided to issue a total of 1000 certificates worth BDT100 million each at the institutional and un-institutional level to collect a total of BDT 100 billion through Islamic investment product Sukuk.



At this stage, every SUKUK certificate-holder will own undemarcated and undivided assets equivalent to BDT 100 million against each certificate. The funds collected by the SPV will be transferred to the Ministry of Public Health. Thereafter, the 500 acres of land will be leased to the government from the SPV through an agreement. Then, the government will complete the project rapidly with the transferred funds of BDT100 billion on the leased land of 500 acres.



At the implementation stage, the government will pay the rent to each Sukuk certificate-holder on a quarterly-basis which will be supervised by the SPV. Later, when the entire project is implemented, the Ministry of Public Health will ask to revaluate the properties of Sukuk certificate-holders or surrender it at face value and share-value will be handed over to them or Sukuk holders will get opportunity to sell them in the secondary market.



In this way, a large project can be implemented with public financing under SUKUK, complying Shari'ah with domestic and foreign financing.



The introduction of Sukuk bonds in Bangladesh marks a significant step towards diversifying the country's capital market and catering to the growing demand for Shari'ah-compliant investments. The rapid oversubscription of Sukuk offerings reflects the potential and enthusiasm among investors.



However, sustained growth requires a robust legal framework, skilled professionals, and supportive policies. As Bangladesh's economy continues to expand, the prospects for SUKUK remain promising, contributing to the overall financial landscape of the nation.



The Bangladesh Bank has taken a pragmatic approach to boost the Sukuk market and attract investors. In an effort to achieve this, the central bank has proposed tax exemption benefits for Sukuk investors.



Addressing the National Board of Revenue (NBR), the BB proposed a complete income tax exemption on earnings from Islamic financial certificates for individual SUKUK investors. To further entice local and foreign investors, the central bank urged the NBR to eliminate the 5 per cent tax at the source on Sukuk profits.



Notably, the Bangladesh Bank launched the country's inaugural Shari'ah-compliant bond 'Sukuk ' in 2020. This initiative aimed to raise BDT 80 billion for the nationwide safe drinking water supply project. The first auction, managed by the central bank, sought to collect BDT 40 billion for this purpose.



The introduction of Shari'ah-compliant Sukuk bonds in Bangladesh has expanded investment options for those seeking ethical and halal avenues. These bonds, aligned with Islamic financial principles, provide returns based on underlying assets or financed projects, avoiding interest-based transactions.



Bangladesh Bank's Sukuk bonds are specifically intended to finance the 'Safe Water Supply Project across the country', estimated to cost around BDT 88.51 billion. The bonds, with a five- year term, offer an annual profit rate of 4.69 per cent.



Originally tradable only at face value, Sukuk bonds can now be exchanged at an agreed price in the secondary market as a portion of the project has been completed. This flexibility benefits investors seeking liquidity and encourages broader participation in the Sukuk market.



Sukuk bonds offer stability in income, independent of market fluctuations, due to the fixed profit rate. Backed by tangible assets, they provide an additional layer of security compared to other bond types.



The Sukuk bonds diversifies the financial market in Bangladesh, providing ethical investment options and supporting crucial infrastructure projects that benefit society at large.



The writer is executive vice president and head of branch, Mercantile Bank Limited, Islamic Banking Branch

