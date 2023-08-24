

Bangladesh’s joining BRICS is beneficial for all



The formation of BRICS is a development in regards to global economic governance, and then proves how China and the BRICS are reshaping global economic governance, and why China and the BRICS are reshaping global economic governance.



The locations of member countries and Bangladesh are crucial for connecting China, India, and Russia to another member of BRICS. By integrating Bangladesh, BRICS will be able to develop a new trade channel, which will make it possible to bypass the conventional markets of Southeast Asia. Due to the fact that it shares land borders with Myanmar, which connects southeast and western Asia, and India, a BRICS member and significant player, Bangladesh maintains three seaports - Chattogram, Mongla, and Payra - out of the Bay of Bengal's 12 ports.

Moreover, due to Bangladesh's natural position as a gateway between South Asia and Southeast Asia, BRICS also has the opportunity to communicate and coordinate regionally with the enormous trade blocs BIMSTEC, ASEAN, and SAARC. Consequently, BRICS could contribute to regional organisations in south and southeast Asia via Bangladesh. Therefore, Bangladesh occupies a crucial position in this grand scheme, and some BRICS members view Bangladesh as an ideal location for investment and collaboration.



In June 2023, Bangladesh made an official request for the BRICS membership. The decision makers at BRICS have mentioned that they will give eight more countries BRICS membership in the future.



Considering the share in the global GDP, BRICS has already surpassed G7 economies. It is projected that by 2030, BRICS will contribute over 50% of the global GDP, and the proposed enlargement of the bloc will likely accelerate this trend.



Even without expansion, the BRICS countries currently have a population of 3.42 billion, accounting for 42% of the world's population. In 2021, the group contributed 31.5% of the global GDP, amounting to $26.03 trillion. BRICS nations also accounted for 18% of global trade.



Experts believe that if countries such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh join the bloc, the contribution of BRICS to the global GDP and trade will increase significantly.



At least 20 countries have applied for BRICS membership. The proposed expansion, initially suggested by China during its chairmanship in 2022, would increase representation from countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. Some of the interested nations include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico, Iran, Indonesia, Turkey, and others.



Countries such as Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia are making progress toward joining the bloc.

It reflects the confidence of the Global South in the leadership of BRICS.



After a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa in Switzerland, Foreign Ministerof Bangladesh Mr Momen declared that the BRICS Bank had invited Bangladesh as a guest, adding that in the future it would invite Bangladesh to join in.



Bangladesh's decision to join BRICS, which groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, with a share of global GDP surpassing that of rich nations' club G7, is seen as a move to diversify foreign relations and currency. Joining BRICS will open up issues for discussion and help Bangladesh leverage in getting benefits.

BRICS membership will help widening trade horizons of Bangladesh. It will help Bangladesh diversify its foreign relations. Of the BRICS countries, China and India are the top two trade partners of Bangladesh, accounting for almost 40 percent of its imports.BRICS and Bangladesh, on the other hand, have an ideal combination for investment and cooperation.



Hence, Bangladesh's current position is appropriate for investment and cooperation with the BRICS. Bangladesh's geostrategic location is a crucial factor for BRICS to consider for membership.



Joining BRICS will deepen Bangladesh's relations with these countries. It will also help Bangladesh diversify its foreign relations. Expertsviews this as a positive step, considering BRICS' status as the largest club of developing economies and its increasing economic and political influence. This would also result in Bangladesh having a more robust security alliance.



But Bangladeshhave to keep in mind that it is not a trade bloc and there will be no immediate economic benefit from joining this group. The immediate benefits may not be apparent, analysts believe that joining BRICS will yield medium- to long-term advantages. Bangladesh can be more proactive in global issues and bat for setting agenda, such as technology transfer and promoting bilateral trade, in the BRICS meeting.



Immediate benefits may come as foreign investments as investors would think that Bangladesh is a member of this biggest bloc of developing economies, he said. Also, there is a chance that bilateral trade between the member countries would increase, he noted.

It should be noted that the BRICS nations are leading the way in terms of technological advancement and have a history of sharing technology with other countries with fewer resources. As a member of the BRICS, Bangladesh would have access to advanced technologies to enhance the nation's technological capacities.



Bangladesh has already become a member of the New Development Bank (NDB), a BRICS sponsored international development bank established by BRICS in 2015, took in Bangladeshsince 2021, and joining BRICS would increase its voice and access to funds from the bank.



Several characteristics make the NDB represents something new, including its focus on infrastructure and sustainable development projects, the country systems, local currency funding, equal voting rights and the speed of execution. The policy is a signal of respect for the country's sovereignty. Unlike the World Bank, no country holds veto power in the NDB. The Bank's president is elected from one of the founding members on a rotational basis, and each of the other founding members must have at least one vice-president.



Bangladesh is going to graduate from LDC in 2026. As a result, Bangladesh will no longer be entitled to preferential trade agreements (PTAs) from developed countries. In order to reduce the effect of LDC graduation, Bangladesh must find new export opportunities.



Here, BRICS might be the answer. Joining BRICS would open up a large and expanding market to Bangladesh, as well as increase the possibility of new foreign investments. BRICS countries already account for a significant share of Bangladesh's trade.



In 2022, Bangladesh's exports to the BRICS countries had a worth of $18.5 billion, while its imports from the same countries amounted to $19.2 billion. Joining BRICS would provide Bangladesh with a greater connection to these markets. It could lead to an overall expansion of trade between Bangladesh and other BRICS countries.



Bangladesh should keep in mind that BRICS as a "loose kind of economic bloc" where there are economic competitors. As there is de-dollarisation and alternative currency issues in the BRICS, there is geo-politics and the USA may not be happy.



The relevance of BRICS has increased, particularly for countries in the Global South, in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. These nations seek to resist the West's "autocracy vs democracy" narrative, as noted by Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), in a report published in the Japan Times in May of this year. Let us see the decision of BRICS to invite Bangladesh to be member.



The writer is a Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission



