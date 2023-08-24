Three murdered in Satkhira, Barishal, Gaibandha







SATKHIRA: A man was hacked to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The incident took place in Thanaghata Sheikhpara Village under Labsa Union in the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Abdus Salam, 50, son of late Sheikh Abul Kashem, a resident of the area.



Md Mohsin Hossain, brother-in-law of the deceased, said that someone called Salam over mobile phone at around 9 pm and told him to get out of the house. As Abdus Salam went out, a group of miscreants hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Abdus Salam succumbed to his injuries at Chuknagar at around 11 pm on the way to the KMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Md Mohidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this regard.



BARISHAL: An elderly man was hacked to death by his rivals in Muladi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The incident took place in Badamtala area of Char Commissioner Village under Kazirchar Union in the upazila at around 8:30 am.



The deceased was identified as Abdur Rob Hawlader, 60, son of late Dhalu Hawlader, a resident of the area.



Quoting locals, Muladi PS OC Mahbubur Rahman said Hawlader Group and Sarder Group have been locked in a longstanding dispute over the supremacy of Mirganj Ferry Ghat area. Following this, about 30 to 35 people from Sarder Group attacked on Abdur Rob Hawlader in Badamtala area at around 8:30 am while he was going to a market at Khasherhat riding by an easy-bike. They then hacked him indiscriminately with sharp weapons, leaving Rob Hawlader seriously injured.



Critically injured Abdur Rob was rescued and taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 10 am.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have detained three people for questioning and filing of a murder case with Muladi PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.



GAIBANDHA: A boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend while playing in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



Deceased Hossain Mia, 7, was the son of Mainul Haque, a resident of Mirapara Village under Shalmara Union in the upazila. He was a second grader at Shalmara Government Primary School.



Local sources said Hossain was stabbed with a sharp knife by his classmate Iman Ali, 8, son of Gulzar Ali of the same village, on Saturday morning.



He was rescued and admitted to a hospital in Bogura, where he died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment.



Later on, police recovered the body from the village on Monday afternoon.



Gobindaganj PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah said the body has been sent to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



