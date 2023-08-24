Five get life term in murder, drug cases







CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2019.



The court also fined them Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they will have to suffer two more years in jail.

The condemned convicts are: Abdul Alim, 21, a resident of Tantipara Village under Bholahat Upazila; Heera alias Hero alias Prince Khan, 32, of Rohonpur Borobazar area, and Rocky alias Rocky Biswas, 30, of Rahmatpara Khoar Mor area under Gomastapur Upazila in the district.



Chapainawabganj District and Sessions Court Judge Md Adeeb Ali delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.



According to the case statement, acting on a tip of, an operation team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5 conducted a drive on Boalia Bazar Road in Gomastapur Upazila on December 2, 2019, and arrested Alim along with 10-kg heroin from an easy-bike.



Later on, RAB also arrested Heera and Rocky for their involvement in the drugs smuggling.



On the same day, Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdul Momin of RAB-5 filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gomastapur Police Station (PS) accusing the three persons.



Investigating officer of the case SI Md Tofazzal Hossain submitted the charge-sheet against them to the court on March 23, 2020.



After hearing of the witnesses and examining evidences, the court handed down the verdict on Tuesday afternoon.



JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case filed in 2012.



Joypurhat Special Tribunal-5 Judge Md Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Tarek Akhand, 30, a resident of Ratanpur Sarkarpara Village under Panchbibi Upazila.



Advocate Nripendranath Mondal, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, on April 13, 2012, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested Tarek Akhand along with 30 bottles of phensedyl from Puranapail Rail Gate area in Sadar Upazila.



DB Police SI Jahangir Hossain filed a case with Joypurhat Sadar PS under the Narcotics Control Act as the plaintiff in this connection.



After investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on June 3, 2012.

Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Tuesday after taking the depositions of the witnesses.



HABIGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced a tea worker to life-term in jail for killing a businessman in Madhabpur Upazila in 2006.



Habiganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Yasir Arafat handed down the verdict in the afternoon in absence of the convict.



The condemned convict is Sadhan Santal alias Bishnu Santal, 45, a worker of Jagadishpur Tea Garden in Madhabpur Upazila.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.



According to the prosecution, Sadhan Santal borrowed Tk 1,300 from trader Yunus Ali, 55, of neighbouring Rasul Village, on interest. After three years, the amount the money stood Tk 2,600 with interest. Over paying the interest money, Sadhan and Yunus had an altercation on October 1, 2006. At one stage of the altercation, Sadhan strangulated Yunus to death.



The deceased's younger brother Manu Mia lodged a murder case with Madhabpur PS being the plaintiff in this regard.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court accusing Sadhan after investigation.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of seven witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday afternoon.

