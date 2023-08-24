Video
Home Countryside

Week-Long Tree Fair Begins In Gaibandha

Planting trees at homestead stressed to protect environment

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent


GAIBANDHA, Aug 23: A week-long tree fair began on the premises of Independence Square of the town here on Wednesday morning amid much enthusiasm.

District administration and Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha, have jointly arranged the fair that was inaugurated by the whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini.
A discussion meeting was also held  in the morning around 10 am with Additional District Magistrate Mashiur Rahman in the chair.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension Khorshed Alam Sarker, Divisional Forest Officer, Rangpur, Mollah Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Additional Police Super Md Ibrahim Hossain,  and Officer-in-Charge of Social Forest Office, Social Forest Zone, Gaibandha Md Shariful Islam, addressed the function, among others.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for planting more trees at the homesteads and open spaces to protect the environment from its degradation and to save the country from catastrophe of climate change side by side with meeting the nutritional and wood demand.

Md Shariful Islam explained various beneficial aspects of trees and homestead gardening in human life and urged all to plant saplings of fruit bearing and timber trees around their homesteads to help maintain ecological balance.

He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all to build social movement for planting all types of trees in the district to benefit the people both economically and nutritionally.

Whip Gini, in her concluding speech, called upon all to visit the fair with their children and to buy different saplings of fruit-bearing tress from it to boost production of fruits to meet its growing demand.  

More than 30 stalls of different government departments, non-government organizations and private nurseries have been set up in the fair.

Earlier, a grand rally was brought out in the district town marking the tree fair.


