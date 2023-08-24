Video
Home Countryside

Sweepers stage sit-in over unpaid salaries in Satkhira

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Aug  23: The cleaners staged a sit-in programme in the district municipality on Wednesday with garbage trucks, demanding unpaid salaries.

In the morning, they collected garbage from different dustbins in the town and took these to the municipality campus.

Cleaning workers said, "We work for a small salary. Even then, if the salary is unpaid for two months, then how can we live in this high commodity price market?"

 They said they will continue this programme until the salary is paid.

Satkhira Municipal Sweeper Union General Secretary Mahabub Hossain, Sweeper Union Vice-President Nuzrul Islam, Member Ganesh Mondal, Tariqul Islam and other cleaning workers were present at the sit-in programme.



