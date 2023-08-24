Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Faridpur

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

Three people including a teenage boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Faridpur, in two days.
 
DINAJPUR: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling of his house in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bhabesh Chandar Roy, 70, a resident of Khorakhai Paschimpara Village under Manmathpur Union of the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Bhabesh was suffering from several diseases for a long time. On Monday night, he went to bed after finishing dinner and then, they found his body hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning.

"He might have committed suicide after being frustrated centring his illness," they said.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan said, being informed, police recovered the body and handed over it to the family without autopsy upon their request.

THAKURGAON: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kanto Roy, 14, son of Dinesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Dakshin Malancha Village under Jabarhat Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Dakshin Malancha High School.

Jabarhat Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaur Rahman Zia said Kanto wanted a smart phone set from his parents a few days back. But Kanto's parents could not buy a phone for their son due to financial scarcity. Following this, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a mango tree near his house early in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

Pirganj PS OC Abdul Latif Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A farmer reportedly committed suicide in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Yusuf Bepari, 60, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Maijhail Village under Kawlibera Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Yusuf's wife took loan from a local NGO. As they could not be able to pay the instalment due to financial crisis, the couple had an altercation in the    afternoon.

At one stage of the altercation, Yusuf drank pesticide out of huff with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Sadarpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Kawlibera UP Chairman Rezaul Hasnat Dudu Mia confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in Satkhira, Barishal, Gaibandha
Five get life term in murder, drug cases
Planting trees at homestead stressed to protect environment
Sweepers stage sit-in over unpaid salaries in Satkhira
3 ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Faridpur
Three minors drown in C’nawabganj, Kurigram
Three electrocuted in 2 dists
Teacher crisis hampers academic activities at Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft