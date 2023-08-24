3 ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Faridpur







DINAJPUR: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling of his house in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Bhabesh Chandar Roy, 70, a resident of Khorakhai Paschimpara Village under Manmathpur Union of the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, Bhabesh was suffering from several diseases for a long time. On Monday night, he went to bed after finishing dinner and then, they found his body hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning.



"He might have committed suicide after being frustrated centring his illness," they said.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan said, being informed, police recovered the body and handed over it to the family without autopsy upon their request.



THAKURGAON: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Kanto Roy, 14, son of Dinesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Dakshin Malancha Village under Jabarhat Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Dakshin Malancha High School.



Jabarhat Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaur Rahman Zia said Kanto wanted a smart phone set from his parents a few days back. But Kanto's parents could not buy a phone for their son due to financial scarcity. Following this, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a mango tree near his house early in the morning.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.



Pirganj PS OC Abdul Latif Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A farmer reportedly committed suicide in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Yusuf Bepari, 60, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Maijhail Village under Kawlibera Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Yusuf's wife took loan from a local NGO. As they could not be able to pay the instalment due to financial crisis, the couple had an altercation in the afternoon.



At one stage of the altercation, Yusuf drank pesticide out of huff with his wife.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Sadarpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.



Kawlibera UP Chairman Rezaul Hasnat Dudu Mia confirmed the incident.



Three people including a teenage boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Faridpur, in two days.DINAJPUR: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling of his house in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Bhabesh Chandar Roy, 70, a resident of Khorakhai Paschimpara Village under Manmathpur Union of the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Bhabesh was suffering from several diseases for a long time. On Monday night, he went to bed after finishing dinner and then, they found his body hanging from the ceiling on Tuesday morning."He might have committed suicide after being frustrated centring his illness," they said.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan said, being informed, police recovered the body and handed over it to the family without autopsy upon their request.THAKURGAON: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Kanto Roy, 14, son of Dinesh Chandra Roy, a resident of Dakshin Malancha Village under Jabarhat Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Dakshin Malancha High School.Jabarhat Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Ziaur Rahman Zia said Kanto wanted a smart phone set from his parents a few days back. But Kanto's parents could not buy a phone for their son due to financial scarcity. Following this, the boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a branch of a mango tree near his house early in the morning.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.Pirganj PS OC Abdul Latif Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BHANGA, FARIDPUR: A farmer reportedly committed suicide in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Yusuf Bepari, 60, son of Kuti Mia, a resident of Maijhail Village under Kawlibera Union in the upazila.Local and the deceased's family sources said Yusuf's wife took loan from a local NGO. As they could not be able to pay the instalment due to financial crisis, the couple had an altercation in the afternoon.At one stage of the altercation, Yusuf drank pesticide out of huff with his wife.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to neighbouring Sadarpur Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.Kawlibera UP Chairman Rezaul Hasnat Dudu Mia confirmed the incident.