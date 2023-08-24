Video
Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in C’nawabganj, Kurigram

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Three minor children including two cousin sisters drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Kurigram, on Tuesday.
 
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday   afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Indrajeet Sing, 11, son of Mithun Sing, a resident of Laxmipur area under Panka Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, two children went to bathe in a pond near their house in Laxmipur Ruhul Mor area in the afternoon. At that time, they drowned in the water of the pond.

They were, later, rescued and taken to Shibganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Indrajeet dead.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

The deceased were identified as Golapi alias Roksana, 8, a speech-impaired girl and daughter of Ripon Mia of Khuliatari Napit Para Village under Chakirpasha Union, and Soayana, 6, daughter of Solaiman Ali, a resident of Gharialdanga area in the upazila. They were cousin sisters in relation.

It was known that Soayana along with her mother came to visit her maternal uncle's house at Khuliatari Napit Para two days back.

However, the two children slipped into a pond in the area at around 2:30 pm while they were playing beside it.

Later on, locals found their bodies in the pond and recovered those.
 
Chakirpasha Union Parishad Chairman and Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Abdullahel Jaman confirmed the incident.


