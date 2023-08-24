Three electrocuted in 2 dists







MYMENSINGH: Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Bhaluka upazilas of the district in two days.



A young man was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam Rubel, 33, a resident of Char Machhalanda Village under Char Algi Union in the upazila.



It was learnt that the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was cleaning his chicken farm next to the house, which left him critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



On the other hand, a man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tanjid Sheikh, 42, a resident of Kharuali Village under Bhaluka Municipality.



It was known that the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was installing a transformer of PDB in Khalarmor area in the morning, which left him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A housewife was electrocuted in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The deceased was identified as Nurbanu Begum, 42, wife of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Nabinagar Village under Baura Union in the upazila.



Police and local sources said Nurbanu came in contact with live electricity at around 7 pm while she was taking care of her cow in the cowshed of the house, which left her critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local doctor at Baura Bazar, where she was declared dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



