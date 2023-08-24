Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in 2 dists

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Lalmonirhat, in two days.

MYMENSINGH: Two men were electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Bhaluka upazilas of the district in two days.

A young man was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam Rubel, 33, a resident of Char Machhalanda Village under Char Algi Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with a live electric wire in the afternoon while he was cleaning his chicken farm next to the house, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

On the other hand, a man was electrocuted in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tanjid Sheikh, 42, a resident of Kharuali Village under Bhaluka Municipality.

It was known that the man came in contact with a live electric wire while he was installing a transformer of PDB in Khalarmor area in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

PATGRAM, LALMONIRHAT: A housewife was electrocuted in Patgram Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nurbanu Begum, 42, wife of Ekramul Haque, a resident of Nabinagar Village under Baura Union in the upazila.  

Police and local sources said Nurbanu came in contact with live electricity at around 7 pm while she was taking care of her cow in the cowshed of the house, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to a local doctor at Baura Bazar, where she was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge of Patgram Police Station Ferdous Wahid confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three murdered in Satkhira, Barishal, Gaibandha
Five get life term in murder, drug cases
Planting trees at homestead stressed to protect environment
Sweepers stage sit-in over unpaid salaries in Satkhira
3 ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Faridpur
Three minors drown in C’nawabganj, Kurigram
Three electrocuted in 2 dists
Teacher crisis hampers academic activities at Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft