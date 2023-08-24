

Teacher crisis hampers academic activities at Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute



Due to this teachers' crisis, the academic activities of the institute is hampered seriously.



BSPI was established in 1963 at Kaptai. It is the only technical institute for three hill tract districts including Bandarban and Khagrachhari. As the institute holds fame across the country, students are interested to study here.

In 2023 rating, BSPI stood second among 49 technical educational institutes in the country. At present, there are six departments in the institute having about 2,125 students. These students included 1,841 boys, 284 girls, freedom fighting quota students 21, handicapped students 5, and tribal students 293.



The institute has granted teachers of 119 including 98 posts vacant. The present number of teachers is 21. Besides, there are 54 granted posts of different categories including medical officer (part time). Of these, 23 posts are posted while 31 vacant.



There are 102 granted posts for the Technical Department Civil Wood, Technical, Mechanical, Automobile, Computer, Construction and others. Of these, 49 ones are posted while 53 vacant.



Among teachers and employees, nines are posted in other organisations; but they are drawing salary and allowance from BSPI.



At present, the institute is running with limited number of teachers including permanent, step and part time categories.



The limited numbers of teachers are hiccupping to carry out their teaching.



While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of students complained of serious academic disarray.



A 3rd year student of Electric Department Risad Mahmud said, "After I achieved GPA-5 in SSC, I became interested to study at that institute. But now I have got into tension. Regular class taking is hampered. I am deprived of proper knowledge."



3rd student of Mechanical Department Abdul Mazid said, "Our main problem has been the irregular class taking."



Another 3rd year student of Electrical Department Sharif said, "We are not getting the right knowledge. Still we are ignorant about the real practical education."



Principal (additional charge) of the BSPI Mohammad Abdul Matin Hawladar confirmed the teachers' crisis. "I have been performing the responsibility of the principal as additional charge since June 20, 2019. I am carrying out activities with step and part time teachers. Step teachers are not getting salary. Despite that they are taking classes."



"We have sent a letter to the ministry in this regard. The teacher appointing is made through the Public Service Commission according to the ministry instruction. We expect to see an end to the teacher crisis soon," he added.



