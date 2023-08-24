Video
Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Home Countryside

Rajbari journos protest foul language of Goalondo poura mayor

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI Aug 23: A human chain was formed in front of Rajbari Press Club on Wednesday in protest against  using abusive language by Goalondo Pourashava Mayor Md Nazrul Islam Mondal.

Journalists demanded immediate steps to remove him from the mayoral post over his abusive and foul language directed to journalists.

District Journalists Association organized the hour-long human chain programme that was addressed by  President of the press club Advocate Khan Mohammad Jhauhurul Haque, Vice-President Mosharrof Hossain, former press club President Abu Musa Biswas and Joint GS Jahangir Hossain, and five upazilas' club president and secretary.   

Speakers urged the government to arrest and punish the mayor immediately.
 
They also brought out a procession and paraded the main roads of the town. Later on, a memorandum was handed over to the Rajbari Deputy Commissioner's office in this connection.


