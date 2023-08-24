Video
Thursday, 24 August, 2023
Home Foreign News

Trump to be booked at infamous Atlanta jail

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

ATLANTA, Aug 23: When Donald Trump surrenders on Thursday to face charges he tried to overturn the 2020 election he is expected to do so at an Atlanta jail where conditions are so notorious they are under investigation by the Justice Department.

The 77-year-old former president and the 18 co-defendants in the election racketeering case are to be booked at the Fulton County Jail, also known as the Rice Street Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Standard booking procedure is for a defendant to be fingerprinted and to have a mugshot taken before they are released on bond -- which has already been set at $200,000 in Trump's case.

Trump did not have to undergo the indignity of having a mugshot taken during his three previous arrests this year: in New York on charges of paying hush money to a porn star, in Florida for mishandling top secret government documents and in Washington on charges of conspiring to upend his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

But Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told reporters this month that when it comes to a booking at his jail, "it doesn't matter your status."    �AFP


