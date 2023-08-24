McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC

Video
Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

When he underplayed Bangladesh's chances in the World Cup four years ago in England, Brendon McCullum this time changed his stance completely, terming the Tigers as one of the contenders for the trophy of the cricket's biggest extravaganza in India later this year.

Citing this ensuing World Cup as open for all, he saw a good chance of Bangladesh, largely due to the condition.

Four years ago, in an Instagram post, which was later uploaded to Facebook and Twitter as well, he forecasted the wins and losses of all the teams playing in the World Cup.

During that time McCullum predicted Bangladesh would lose eight matches in the tournament, winning only against Sri Lanka.

The prediction caused massive uproar on social media and he became a villain in the eyes of Bangladeshi fans overnight.

The Tigers later won three matches, including one against hot favourite South Africa. They also beat West Indies and Afghanistan.

The Tigers might beat McCullum's country New Zealand as well if Mushfiqur Rahim didn't do the blunder behind the wicket. Due to his blunder, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson survived and later guided the side to a narrow victory.

McCullum however didn't take his social handle this time to predict anything. But during an interview with an Indian media, he revealed the teams who would have a chance to lift the trophy.

He termed hosts India as the hot favourite while also singled out Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England and New Zealand.

And kept Bangladesh along with them as believed that the Tigers will get an edge due to the conditions in India, which is quite familiar to them.

"Defending champions England have a good chance," said McCullum who is also the head coach of England.

"Sometimes you go to a World Cup and you can have reasonable predictions about who you think will make it. On this occasion, not really sure..I think India will be there.

England have a good chance. Then you've got the likes of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, New Zealand...they always find a way in the World Cups."

"Bangladesh too in these conditions...you just never know. So I think it's really an open World Cup. Whoever starts well, will probably give themselves the best chance to be there at the end."     �BSS



