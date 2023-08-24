Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Nepal heads to Asia Cup without rape-accused Lamichhane

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

KATHMANDU, AUG 23: Nepal's cricket squad on Tuesday headed to Pakistan for the ODI Asia Cup without its star spin bowler, who must stay home to stand trial for alleged rape, officials said.

Sandeep Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for the rise of cricket in Nepal, but he is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room in August last year.

Lamichhane denies all wrongdoing.

"Since there is a case against him sub judice at the court, he is not going with us now -- he also has some health issues,"

Pradeep Majgaiyan, manager of the Cricket Association of Nepal, told reporters ahead of the team's departure.

Lamichhane must attend the latest hearing in the case on Sunday, and Majgaiyan said it was hoped he would be able to later join the squad for the tournament.

The six-nation ODI Asia Cup is scheduled from August 30 to September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with cricketing minnows Nepal seen as the outsiders.

"There are still some days left for the match to begin, so there are still chances that he will join later," Majgaiyan added.

Last year, Lamichhane was suspended as national captain and arrested, but was freed on bail in January and Nepal then lifted his ban on playing.

Under his bail conditions, Lamichhane has been able to travel abroad, including to Zimbabwe for the World Cup qualifiers.

Nepal failed to make the cut for the 50-over showpiece event in India in October.

Skipper Rohit Paudel said Lamichhane still had his place on the squad.

"It has not been finalised yet that he would not play," Paudel told a press conference.

"We are hopeful that he will play -- he is really an impactful and big player for our team. He has helped win several matches for us. So, we hope he will join us later."

Nepal open the tournament facing hosts Pakistan on August 30 at Multan.

A win at their debut Asia Cup would be a dream for the cricket-mad South Asian nation, whose side will compete against top nations including India and
Pakistan.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
Nepal heads to Asia Cup without rape-accused Lamichhane
Ex-England cricketers Bell, Foster to help coach New Zealand
Rangers held by PSV in play-off first leg
Pakistan rout of Afghanistan in first ODI
Mount ruled out of Man Utd's next two games
Lyles cruises into 200m semis in quest for sprint double
Duplantis soars into world pole vault final


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft