Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Rangers held by PSV in play-off first leg

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

PARIS, AUG 23: Luuk de Jong scored a late equaliser as PSV Eindhoven secured a 2-2 draw at Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League play-off round tie on Tuesday.

The Dutch giants, aiming for revenge after defeat by Rangers at the same stage of the competition last season, twice pegged back their hosts to seal a repeat of the first-leg result from 12 months ago.

Last year, Rangers edged through with a 1-0 second-leg win in the Netherlands, but will need another surprise away win next week to book a return to the group stage after an entertaining clash at Ibrox.

"I don't think they'll underestimate us, but they'd better not," Rangers manager Michael Beale told TNT Sports.

"This is a PSV team who haven't been beaten since February and we nearly did (it) tonight."

Senegalese youngster Abdallah Sima, signed from Angers in the close-season, scored a fantastic opening goal to give Rangers a 45th-minute lead against the run of play.

Ibrahim Sangare levelled for PSV just after the hour mark and the visitors looked to be pushing for a winner until a sweeping Rangers counter-attack was finished by Rabbi Matondo.

But the Scottish side, who struggled in the Champions League group stage last season with six successive defeats, could not hold onto the lead as De Jong bundled home from a corner with 10 minutes remaining.

Royal Antwerp boosted their hopes of a first appearance in the European Cup proper since the 1957-58 season with a 1-0 first-leg win over AEK Athens in Belgium.

FC Copenhagen also moved a step closer to the group phase with a 1-0 away success over Polish champions Rakow.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
Nepal heads to Asia Cup without rape-accused Lamichhane
Ex-England cricketers Bell, Foster to help coach New Zealand
Rangers held by PSV in play-off first leg
Pakistan rout of Afghanistan in first ODI
Mount ruled out of Man Utd's next two games
Lyles cruises into 200m semis in quest for sprint double
Duplantis soars into world pole vault final


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft