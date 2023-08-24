

Richardson, Lyles and Duplantis in cruise control at world championships



Richardson, seeking to become the fourth woman to achieve the double and first since Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013, recorded the fastest time in the heats of 22.16sec.



Two-time defending 200m champion Lyles did what was required as he timed 20.05sec. The American is aiming to become the first men's sprint double winner since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Swedish pole vault superstar Armand Duplantis had no problems reaching the final but the defending champion and his rivals had to spend three and a half hours out in the sweltering morning conditions.



Richardson will have her work cut out to emulate Silke Gladisch, who won the 100m-200m world championships double in 1987, Katrin Krabbe (1991) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (2013).



Gabby Thomas, who beat Richardson in the US trials, and Jamaica's defending champion Shericka Jackson, who is out for revenge after having to settle for silver behind Richardson's remarkable gold in the 100m, will be formidable rivals.



Thomas, who has the world's fastest time this year of 21.60sec, recorded the second fastest time of 22.26sec.



"It does add a bit of pressure to be world leader but that's the name of the game," she said.



"I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in so I'm ready to roll."



Lyles, 26, has set his sights not just on the double but also Bolt's world record of 19.19sec set back at the Berlin worlds in 2009.



"I try to make all my races look as easy as possible, even if they aren't," said Lyles.



"I still have gears left, I just didn't need them here. Tomorrow the goal is to have my body and my legs ready to hit that power button again."



Lyles's toughest opposition may come from 100m silver medallist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and teenage American Erriyon Knighton.



Tebogo, 20, won his heat in 20.22sec.



"I think I will need to run faster than 19.50 for the title," said Tebogo.



"Noah Lyles will attack the world record, and maybe, if I push him hard, he could set it."



Duplantis, 23, is bidding to claim a sixth successive title. He was European, world outdoor and world indoor champion in 2022 and Olympic and European indoor winner in 2021. �AFP



