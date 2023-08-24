BB’s net profit increases by 86pc to Tk 10,748cr in FY 23







Incomes from both foreign and local currency-based financial assets had increased said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Executive Director and spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque, after the meeting of the Board Of Directors. As a result, the net profit of the central bank, he said has increased.



"We have already provided Tk 10,652 crore to the government of the total net profit," said Haque said adding of the total income, Tk 9,000 crore came from local currency-based financial assets and the remaining Tk 6,000 crore from foreign currency-based financial assets, he said.

Of the total income from local currency-based financial assets, about Tk 7,000 crore came in the form of interest against loans to the government and the rest Tk 2,000 crore from interest against repo and liquidity support facility.



BB's income from foreign currency reserves has gone up 108 percent year-on-year to Tk 6,000 crore in fiscal 2022-23, as per the central bank annual report.



The rise was due to foreign currency revaluations and dollar selling spree of the central bank, said the central bank officials. The BB has pumped nearly $14 billion into banks from its forex reserve in fiscal 2022-23.



The central bank finalised its annual accounts for the last fiscal 2022-23 on Tuesday approved in a meeting of its board of directors presided over by its Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.



