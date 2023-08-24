Video
BGMEA, Iraqi Chambers Federation to promote bilateral trade, investment

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

BGMEA, Iraqi Chambers Federation to promote bilateral trade, investment

Iraqi Federation of Chambers has expressed keen interest to work together with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to promote bilateral trade and investment and explore greater trade relations with Bangladesh.

On August 22, the visiting BGMEA delegation met Abdulrazak Al-Zuheere, President of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce and discussed with the chamber leaders the possibilities of potential bilateral collaboration to foster mutually beneficial partnerships between Iraq and Bangladesh business groups.
 
Bangladesh Ambassador to Iraq Fazlul Bari was present at the meeting which was also attended by Adil O. Hussein, President of the Iraqi Federation of Industries and Sabahaldin Al-Salihi, President of Kirkuk Chamber of Commerce.
 
During the meeting, they discussed the investment climate in the two countries and the possibility of enhancing mutual trade and investment. They also held discussions on how both sides can work together to facilitate communication and engagement between businessmen of the two countries.

They especially explored the possibility of enhancing cooperation for trade and investment between various sectors in the two countries private sectors to bring them closer.
 
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted Bangladesh as a promising and attractive destination for investment with developing infrastructures and investment-friendly facilities.

He urged the President of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce to encourage Iraqi investors to invest in Bangladesh and benefit from the favorable investment climate.

Faruque Hassan also presented an overview of the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, its strong position in global market and prospects of garment exports to Iraqi market.  

President of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce Abdulrazak Al-Zuheere briefed the BGMEA delegation on trade and investment opportunities in Iraq and assured them of cooperation and support to do business in the country.

He also praised the visit of the BGMEA delegation, mentioning that it would pave the way for widening business horizon between Bangladesh and Iraq.

The BGMEA president expressed the interest of the Iraqi Federation of Chamber in having engagement with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) to promote bilateral trade and investment.

Other BGMEA delegation includes Mohammed Nasir, former Vice President (Finance), BGMEA, Nazrul Islam, former Director, BGMEA; Mohammed Shohel, Managing Director, Bangla Poshak Ltd; Mohd Shawket Hossain, Director, Bangla Poshak; and Nisher Khan, Managing Director, Banika Fashion Ltd.

During their four-day trip, they have meetings with Iraqi government's ministers, trade bodies, businessmen and other stakeholders to promote and boost trade relations between Bangladesh and Iraq, said a press release.

The BGMEA President thanked the Iraqi Chambers of Commerce for providing its space to the visiting BGMEA team to display Bangladeshi garments to Iraqi buyers and hold B2B meetings.


