Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down







DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 12.76 points or 0.20 percent to 6,275.75. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 5.34 points to finish at 2,130.41 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.82 point to close at 1,363.30.



Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,337.08 million, which was Taka 5,031.53 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 334 issues traded, 127 declined, 32 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.



FUWANGFOOD topped the turnover chart, followed by Sonali Paper, SEAPEARL, Rupali Life and MIRACLEIND.



ARAMITCEM was the day's top gainer, posting 9.62 percent gain while OAL was the worst loser, losing 5.08 per cent.



The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 15.06 points to settle at 18,561.33 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 8.94 points to close at 11,096.55. �BSS



