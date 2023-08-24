Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged further on Wednesday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 12.76 points or 0.20 percent to 6,275.75. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 5.34 points to finish at 2,130.41 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 1.82 point to close at 1,363.30.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 4,337.08 million, which was Taka 5,031.53 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 334 issues traded, 127 declined, 32 advanced and 175 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD topped the turnover chart, followed by Sonali Paper, SEAPEARL, Rupali Life and MIRACLEIND.

ARAMITCEM was the day's top gainer, posting 9.62 percent gain while OAL was the worst loser, losing 5.08 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 15.06 points to settle at 18,561.33 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 8.94 points to close at 11,096.55.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, India to bolster Customs co-op, boost cross-border trade
IDRA to issue Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines 2023
BB’s net profit increases by 86pc to Tk 10,748cr in FY 23
BGMEA, Iraqi Chambers Federation to promote bilateral trade, investment
USAID, UNDP, BD govt to conserve forests, water in CHT
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investment in tourism
India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft