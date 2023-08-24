

Bangladesh seeks Japanese investment in tourism



"As a development partner, Japan can play a significant role by investing in various segments of the Bangladesh tourism industry," he said.



The state minister said this during a meeting with Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the secretariat on Tuesday, a press release said.

Ali said that Bangladesh has huge potential in the tourism sector as under the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the first ever Tourism Master Plan for Bangladesh has been finalized.



During the meeting, the Japanese ambassador commended the economic growth of Bangladesh adding that Japan is glad as Bangladesh is going to make a soft opening of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in October with JICA funding.



Kiminori also welcomed the resumption of direct air connectivity between Bangladesh and Japan. The national flag carrier, Biman Bangladesh airlines is scheduled to resume direct flight between Dhaka and Narita, a Japanese city located outskirts of Tokyo on September 1. Civil aviation and tourism secretary Md Mokammel Hossain was also present at the meeting.



