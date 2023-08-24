

Berger Paints declares 400pc cash dividend



The Company achieved 16% revenue growth and around 3.7% volume growth in the year ended March 31, 2022. The company gained market share in 2022-2023. During the period, Earning per share increased by 5.5%, Net Operating Cash Flow per share increased by 14% and Net Asset Value per share increased by 24%.



Gerald K Adams, Chairman, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited presided over the meeting. Rupali Chowdhury, Managing Director, along with other directors Anil Bhalla, Parveen Mahmud, Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Rishma Kaur, Kanwardip Singh Dhingra, Sunil Sharma, Abhijit Roy, Jean-Claude Loutreuil and Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury also attended the meeting.

Gerald K Adams presented the Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 before the shareholders. Rupali Chowdhury replied to the shareholders' queries.



With more than 250 years of rich heritage, Berger has evolved and transformed itself in becoming the leading paint solution provider in the country with a diversified product range that caters to all painting needs and also provides unparalleled services.



This heritage is guarantee of excellence and trustworthiness and is carried proudly by all Berger products.



