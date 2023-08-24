Video
GP bags Asia's Best Employer Brands 2023 award

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has won the prestigious 'Asia's Best Employer Brands 2023' award at the 18th Employer Branding Awards event, held recently at the Pan Pacific Singapore.

Hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, the award aimed at recognizing the outstanding contributions by organizations with regards to talent management, talent development and talent innovation, says a press release.

John Antos, Vice President Strategy, Asia Pacific & Global Payroll at ADP; and Prof. Dr. R. P. Banerjee, Chairman & Director, EIILM-Kolkata were present during the award announcement.

The awardees were finalized by jury members after thorough assessment of the organizations' previous 24-months' operations, considering certain criteria.

GP's best practices for nurturing and facilitating potential human resources to support the organization's market strategy was duly applauded at the event.

Its consistent efforts towards attracting young tech-talents from the industry, while putting diversity and inclusion agenda at the forefront, has also been a catalyst behind receiving the recognition.

It was duly noted that the way GP cultivates competency for the future to enable the organization to be future-ready, and serve the nation as a digital pioneer through upskilled resources is truly remarkable.

The leading customer centric technology solution provider has been strong with their efforts that translate into employee engagement and wellbeing, ultimately earning the prestigious award at the 18th Employer Branding Awards.

"At Grameenphone, we are at the crossroads of transforming our workforce, leadership, and capabilities to become future-ready tech service leaders.

We are thrilled to be recognized for the work we have been doing in branding Grameenphone as an employer that fosters a learning culture and encourages growth", said GP's Chief Human Resources Officer Syed Tanvir Husain, upon receiving the award.

It is mentionable that GP has previously received the prestigious '2021 Digital Bangladesh Award' by the ICT Division of Bangladesh under the 'institutional category' for its significant contribution to the development of Bangladesh's startup ecosystem and youth enablement.

In 2022, GP was honored with The Digital Nation Award by the GSMA for the organization's initiatives in democratizing connectivity and empowering communities through the power of digital.

For their earnest dedication to ensure ideal HR practices in Bangladesh, the Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization awarded Grameenphone with the 'Corporate HR Award 2022'.

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), in partnership with Nielsen IQ, also named GP as 'The Most Loved Brand of 2021' under the mobile phone service provider category.

As the organization steers in the direction of becoming a telco-tech exemplary, more initiatives championing talent development are expected to be realized in the days ahead.


