Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 August, 2023, 6:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL closes local currency IRS deal with Pran Agro

Published : Thursday, 24 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Business Desk

EBL closes local currency IRS deal with Pran Agro

EBL closes local currency IRS deal with Pran Agro

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) successfully closed Bangladesh's first local currency interest rate swap deal with Pran Agro Ltd, a leading player in the manufacturing sector, says a press release.

Interest Rate Swaps (IRS), an innovative financial instrument, offer a unique mechanism for managing interest rate volatility.

Unlike conventional loans, IRS involves no upfront capital transfer but rather orchestrates the exchange of fixed and floating rate payments at periodic intervals.

This strategic tool allows entities to hedge against potential risks and fluctuations in interest rates.

The successful execution of this local currency interest rate swap required meticulous collaboration and extensive regulatory engagement with multiple departments of the Bangladesh Bank.

This achievement underscores EBL's commitment to pioneering innovative financial solutions and dedication to fostering growth and stability for the Bangladesh market.

Through this groundbreaking initiative, Pran Agro Ltd. has effectively minimized the inherent interest rate risk associated with its manufacturing profits.

Furthermore, the company has realized tangible benefits with a favorable payment received during the initial quarter of this arrangement.

This landmark development highlights the immense potential of interest rate swaps in enhancing financial resilience and bolstering economic growth.

Interest Rate Swaps are integral tools used across the globe, from developed economies to emerging markets, including India, where daily trading volumes of around rupees 30,000 crore.

With Bangladesh now $460 billion economy, the prospects for fostering a vibrant swaps industry are immense, observed Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director, BRPD of Bangladesh Bank.
 
Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO of EBL., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The successful execution of Bangladesh's first local currency interest rate swap is a great tool to reduce interest rate risk.

We are proud to collaborate with Pran Agro Ltd. in this endeavor and are confident that this pioneering step will pave the way for further."

This significant accomplishment positions EBL as a trailblazer in shaping the future of finance within Bangladesh. The collaboration with Pran Agro Ltd. demonstrates the bank's commitment to managing risks, and driving economic progress.

Bayazid Sarker, Additional Director, FEPD from Bangladesh Bank; Uzma Chowdhury, Director, PRAN- RFL Group; Ahmed Shaheen, AMD and Head of Corporate Banking; Riad Mahmud Chowdhury, DMD and Head of Corporate Business, Dhaka; Mehdi Zaman, DMD and Head of Treasury, FIs and Offshore Banking from EBL and other representatives from both the organizations were also present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, India to bolster Customs co-op, boost cross-border trade
IDRA to issue Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines 2023
BB’s net profit increases by 86pc to Tk 10,748cr in FY 23
BGMEA, Iraqi Chambers Federation to promote bilateral trade, investment
USAID, UNDP, BD govt to conserve forests, water in CHT
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Bangladesh seeks Japanese investment in tourism
India not planning to restrict parboiled rice exports


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down
Russia launches 3-hour drone attack on Odesa as Ukrainian drones target Moscow again
Mahmudullah joins practice camp with backup players
Greek firefighters battle major blazes on multiple fronts
25 arrested on various charges in Rajshahi
Where was your constitution when you kill 11 people using gunpowder: Fakhrul
McCullum this time sees Tigers' good chance in WC
US Ambassador visits Bibiyana gas field in Habiganj
BNP sends letter to DMP seeking permission for Friday's mass processions
Two get life-term in Rajshahi drug case
Most Read News
Anzara keen to expand fashion business in BD
Trial run in Oct
Stop playing mikes loudly
Fakhrul, wife to go to Singapore for treatment on Thursday
Jamaat ameer-secretary among 96 indicted in sabotage case
Bangladeshis can perform Umrah even in transit visa
PM reaches Johannesburg
'I dream to turn Bangladesh into trillion dollar economy'
Two arrested with gold bars worth over Tk 13cr in Jashore
BRICS Summit: Chinese President says 'Cold War style' is still affecting world
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft