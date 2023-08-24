

BB, Bank Asia award certificates to 26 SMEs



The certificates were handed over among the participants in the concluding ceremony of a month-long training program. Some of potential entrepreneurs have received loans to run their businesses smoothly.



Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director (Credit Guarantee Dept.), Bangladesh Bank was the Chief Guest in the program. Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director (SMESPD) Bangladesh Bank, Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME, Bank Asia Ltd were the Special Guests.

M. Eshamul Arephin, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development, presided over the program. Md. Iqbal Hossain, Co-Trainer of SEIP and Rajib Dhar, Head of Cox's bazar Branch of Bank Asia were also present.



The program was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.



