

NCC Bank distributes agri-materials free of cost to farmers of Shariatpur, Madaripur



Naria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shankar Chandra Vaidya attended the ceremony as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony.



They distributed various seeds, fertilizers and pesticides among marginal farmers of Naria Upazila, Shariatpur recently, says a press release.

Besides, seeds and fertilizers were also distributed among marginal farmers at Hazi Shariatullah Hafizia Academy of Bilaspur Union of Zanjira and Chermal Gaon Hign School of Damudya Upazila at Shariatpur.



At the Madaripur Sadar CSR programme Deputy Commissioner of Madaripur Mhoammad Murufur Rashid Khan was present as Chief Guest.

Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin presided over the ceremony while Mayor of Madaripur Municipality Md. Khalid Hossain Yead and Executive Director of Society Development Committee Kazi Ashraful Hasan were present as special guest. They distributed various types of seeds, fertilizer & pesticides among marginal farmers.



SEVP and CFO Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, SEVP and Company Secretary Md. Monirul Alam, SVP of CRM Division Muhammad Shahidul Islam and VP & Head of Security and Logistics Md. Ghalib Asadullah along with Manager and Officers of Faridpur, Madaripur and Naria Branch of NCC Bank were also present in the ceremony.



Deputy Commissioner of Madaripur Mhoammad Murufur Rashid Khan and Naria Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shankar Chandra Vaidya termed this agriculture material distribution as great a initiative of NCC Bank and said that marginal farmers of Shariatpur and Madaripur districts will be benefited through these activities.



It will be helpful to develop the economic condition of the farmer of this area also.



Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of NCC Bank M. Shamsul Arefin said the NCC Bank is working to promote food security of the country as announced by Hon'ble Prime Minister.



In this continuation NCC Bank is supporting the marginal farmers to cultivate every single inch of land across the country as a part of corporate social responsibility.



He hoped that, NCC Bank will provide agricultural machinery and also advance technology equipment to farmers at free of cost to develop the country's agricultural production in near future.



